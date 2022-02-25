HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,261.89 ($17.16).
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.87) to GBX 810 ($11.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.78) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
In related news, insider Tommy Breen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 906 ($12.32) per share, for a total transaction of £226,500 ($308,037.54). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,059 shares of company stock worth $22,696,704.
HomeServe Company Profile (Get Rating)
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
