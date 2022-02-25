Homrich & Berg Buys 157 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMZN traded up $22.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,049.44. The stock had a trading volume of 88,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,916. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,161.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3,322.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
