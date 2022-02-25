Homrich & Berg Buys 3,561 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $398.65. 588,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838,050. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $341.92 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

