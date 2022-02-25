Homrich & Berg Has $4.70 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,361 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after buying an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.74. 108,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,348,524. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.26 and its 200-day moving average is $159.53. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.