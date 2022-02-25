Homrich & Berg Has $5.63 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,858,477. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $64.50 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $203.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

