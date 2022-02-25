Homrich & Berg Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,591. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.41 and a 200 day moving average of $288.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

