Homrich & Berg Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Homrich & Berg lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. 372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,914. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41.

