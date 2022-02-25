Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMHC. StockNews.com cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth approximately $16,008,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $14,683,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at $20,412,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter valued at $9,441,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.
About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Get Rating)
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.