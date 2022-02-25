Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMHC. StockNews.com cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth approximately $16,008,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $14,683,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at $20,412,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter valued at $9,441,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

