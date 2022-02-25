Howard F. Hambleton Acquires 1,472 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.89.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

