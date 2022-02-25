HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) PT Raised to GBX 725 at Barclays

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 615 ($8.36) to GBX 725 ($9.86) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.80) to GBX 590 ($8.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

HSBC stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 72.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

