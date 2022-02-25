Hugh Robertson Acquires 150,000 Shares of Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) Stock

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH – Get Rating) insider Hugh Robertson acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$91,050.00 ($65,503.60).

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Get Maggie Beer alerts:

Maggie Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Australia. It operates through three segments: Paris Creek Farms, St David Dairy, and MBP. The company provides pates, fruit pastes, jams, sugo, sauces, wine, and other products under the Maggie Beer brand. It also offers dairy food and beverage products, such as milk, yogurt, butter, cream, cheese, and others under the Paris Creek Farms brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maggie Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maggie Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.