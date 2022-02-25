Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $195.15

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 195.15 ($2.65) and traded as high as GBX 234.50 ($3.19). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 229.50 ($3.12), with a volume of 828,283 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTG. cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.35) to GBX 200 ($2.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.67) to GBX 280 ($3.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.08) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.35) to GBX 200 ($2.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hunting currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 251 ($3.41).

Get Hunting alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 209.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 195.45. The company has a market capitalization of £388.43 million and a PE ratio of -8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.