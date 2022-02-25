Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.35 EPS.

Shares of HURN traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,321. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.92.

HURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,961 shares of company stock worth $1,027,406 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,535,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

