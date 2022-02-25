Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

NYSE:HYLN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 78,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.93. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86.

In related news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $39,955.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hyliion by 26.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hyliion by 19.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Hyliion by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hyliion by 55.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

