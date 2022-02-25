ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.47 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. ICF International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.150-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

ICFI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.71. 168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,456. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.01. ICF International has a 1 year low of $81.17 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

