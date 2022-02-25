ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.47 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. ICF International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.150-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.
ICFI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.71. 168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,456. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.01. ICF International has a 1 year low of $81.17 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
