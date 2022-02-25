ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.71 Per Share

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ICON Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $10.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.73. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2023 earnings at $12.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

ICLR opened at $233.40 on Friday. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.38 and a 200-day moving average of $269.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

