ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$10.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.00-10.50 EPS.

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.68. The company had a trading volume of 265,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,768. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $183.39 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ICU Medical by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ICU Medical by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ICU Medical by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

