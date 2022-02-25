Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.93

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.93 and traded as low as $8.54. Ideal Power shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 49,772 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPWR. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ideal Power by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ideal Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ideal Power by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

