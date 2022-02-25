Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.93

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.93 and traded as low as $8.54. Ideal Power shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 49,772 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.
Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
