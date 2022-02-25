IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 433,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

