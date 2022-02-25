IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.87), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 134.58% and a negative net margin of 1,112.07%.

IDBA traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $221.61 million and a PE ratio of -5.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

