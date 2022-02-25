IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IEX. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX opened at $188.99 on Friday. IDEX has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.47. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.