Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. 119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Iluka Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILKAF)

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

