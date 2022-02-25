IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IMAC.

Shares of IMAC stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. IMAC has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of IMAC by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

