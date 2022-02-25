IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 1,618.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,618.64 ($22.01).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMI shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.24) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of LON IMI traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,508 ($20.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,100. The stock has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,878 ($25.54). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,660.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,716.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

About IMI (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.