ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on IMGN shares. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 346,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.