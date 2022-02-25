Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $5.66

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $6.18. Immunovant shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 2,300 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $651.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 6.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after buying an additional 774,877 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

