Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.14

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.14 and traded as high as $24.11. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 318,518 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

