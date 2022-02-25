IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Given a $1.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) has been assigned a $1.75 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of IMV stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,351. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $101.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in IMV by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IMV by 44.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

