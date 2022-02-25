indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INDI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.27. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $16.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2,147.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after buying an additional 3,397,491 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $9,775,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 219,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $4,256,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $3,570,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,195,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,016,408. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

