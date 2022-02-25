INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives $79.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.57.

INDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -23.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $471,027.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 251,666 shares of company stock valued at $19,102,149. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

