Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.82

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 418406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

