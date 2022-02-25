Information Services Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Information Services in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get Information Services alerts:

ISV has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

ISV opened at C$22.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of C$395.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.91. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$21.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87.

Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.