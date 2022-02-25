Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $24.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.
NYSE INFY opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
