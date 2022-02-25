Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $24.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE INFY opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.