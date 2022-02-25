Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Ingevity updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.07. 576,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.41. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

