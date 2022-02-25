Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Trading 1.5% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.07 and last traded at $28.07. 22,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 19,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $610,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

