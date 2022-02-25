Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Inogen stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,834. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $726.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.00.

INGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Inogen by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

