Insider Buying: Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Purchases $30,030.00 in Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $335.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 36.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp (Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.