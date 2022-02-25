Insider Buying: INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Acquires 13,987 Shares of Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.75 per share, with a total value of $1,059,515.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $471,027.96.

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,792,000.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $156,477.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,053,521.94.

On Monday, January 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,576,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $426,293.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,813 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.98 per share, for a total transaction of $464,923.74.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.87. 9,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,436. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $782.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -23.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 210.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,013 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 315.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

INDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

