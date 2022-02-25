Insider Buying: Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Chairman Acquires 9,800 Shares of Stock

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NMRK stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.