Insider Buying: UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Buys 40,200 Shares of Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 40,200 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $326,022.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,994 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $304,869.18.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $461,159.20.

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37.

Shares of USER stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. UserTesting Inc has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78.

USER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

