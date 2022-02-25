Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $194,325.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.27.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 33.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BancFirst by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

