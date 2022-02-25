Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Chairman Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $3.89 on Friday, reaching $152.93. 2,117,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,137. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,873,868,000 after buying an additional 264,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,464 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

