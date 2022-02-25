Insider Selling: Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Sells 4,882 Shares of Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. Infinera’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

INFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Infinera by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $8,733,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Infinera by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 801,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 182,566 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

