Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells $1,743,680.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $2,051,840.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50.
Shares of SPT opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -135.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.72. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $145.42.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sprout Social by 47.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,378,000 after buying an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.91.
Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
