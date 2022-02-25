Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $385,344.96 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $385,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth $48,971,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after buying an additional 1,110,745 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 75.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after buying an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $49,563,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth $36,975,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

