Insider Selling: The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) CEO Sells 156,523 Shares of Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,646,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090,261. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.