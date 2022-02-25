Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) will post sales of $54.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.20 million. Insmed posted sales of $40.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $255.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.78 million to $273.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $343.75 million, with estimates ranging from $318.97 million to $375.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

INSM stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. Insmed has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57.

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $2,829,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221,138 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insmed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

