Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 400,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.88. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.43.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

