Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Robert W. Baird

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.69.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $255.37 on Thursday. Insulet has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -567.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after acquiring an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $140,781,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 483.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,505,000 after acquiring an additional 447,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after acquiring an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

