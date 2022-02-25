Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Lowered to $268.00 at Morgan Stanley

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $268.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

PODD stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.65. Insulet has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Insulet’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Insulet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth $354,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Insulet by 10.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

